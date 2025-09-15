Australian Media Continues Its Wall-to-Wall Coverage of Absolutely None of the 200+ Journalists Killed in Palestine — The Shovel

In the wake of recent events, media outlets across Australia have taken a stand against political violence by turning a light to diddly squat about the 242 journalists killed in Palestine.

After the killing of Charlie Kirk, all branches of the Australian press were rightly angered over the cruel injustice of a young person having their life taken for seemingly political reasons, especially when the victim is a white man and the killer’s motives are free for rampant speculation.

But after a weekend of drawing attention to the shocking violence happening in the third world states of America, editors across the country realised there was no room left on any of their 15 websites for stories about the political violence and injustice against journalists in Palestine, to which they responded: “Oh well.”

“It’s our job to cover the important stories, and right now the most important story is an article on the outrage to the backlash to a reaction of a Tweet about the assassination of a person that most of our readers hadn’t heard of until he last week,” said a spokesperson from The Daily Telegraph.

“If these journalists actually wanted us to draw attention to them, then maybe they would get killed in a way that helps us spread hatred against a minority,” a reporter from news.com.au added frantically scrolling TikTok for more outrage fuel.

“Or lets us include a photo of Sydney Sweeney’s cleavage in the article’s thumbnail, that would work too.”