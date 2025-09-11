 Jacinta Price Wishes There Was Some Mechanism for Her To Have a Voice in Parliament — The Shovel
September 11, 2025

Jacinta Price Wishes There Was Some Mechanism for Her To Have a Voice in Parliament

After Opposition leader Sussan Ley voted ‘No’ to her remaining in the shadow cabinet, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has been left wishing there was some way she could have a voice about what happens in Parliament. 

“Now that I’m not part of the shadow government, nobody is listening to what I have to say. If only there were a branch of government dedicated to sharing my truth,” Price yearned. 

The Senator has started to pressure the government into holding a referendum on the matter, which she says will reconcile the historic injustice she faced in being sacked. 

However, the government quickly rejected this request on the grounds that a Jacinta Voice would be divisive, and that there wasn’t enough detail on Price’s plan.

As for the Indian migrant communities pushing for Price to apologise to them, the senator has abstained from apologising in order to remain consistent with her view that nobody should receive special treatment because of their race. 

