Trump Denies Ever Depicting a Woman With More Than One Dimension — The Shovel

President and freelance artist Donald Trump has insisted that the newly released drawing he allegedly gave to Jeffrey Epstein is a fake, saying that he would never even imagine a woman having more than one dimension.

After the release of the long-awaited sketch Mr Trump allegedly drew for his late pedophile friend’s 50th birthday, the President was quick to point out the flaws in the “Democrat Epstein hoax”.

“It can’t be mine, look at her, she goes up and across. That’s not my style. Everybody knows I prefer single-dimensional women,” said the President.

“That way I know everything I need to know about a broad with only one word, like wife, nurse, or cleaner. However, my favourites of course are model, masseuse, and daughter. Hot!”

Trump also denied that the drawing could be one of his, as the woman did not have a rating out of ten jotted down in Sharpie beside her.

Previously, the President has slammed Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign as being doomed the moment she showed up with height, length, and width. “Nobody wants to vote for a triple threat!” he moaned.

The drawing has also been scrutinsed by others from the MAGA world, who say that the woman in the sketch hasn’t had anywhere near enough botched plastic surgery to be a Trump girl.