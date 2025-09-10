Murdoch Succession Plan To See Lachlan Retain Control of Australia, UK Governments — The Shovel

After months of speculation Rupert Murdoch has confirmed his succession plan, announcing that his son Lachlan will inherit control of News Corp, Fox, and the governments of Australia and the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the family said it was important to keep the empire in safe hands. “Rupert may be stepping back from day-to-day operations but it’s reassuring to know that the elected leaders of two major democracies will continue to report directly to a Murdoch.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the stability. “Changing media ownership is one thing but changing government ownership could be very disruptive. Having a clear line of reporting is important,” he said.

Liberal MPs were also positive about the change, with many saying they looked forward to receiving their weekly instructions, albeit from a different Murdoch. “It’ll be business as usual. Continuity is key,” one Liberal MP said.

Lachlan, who spent time in Australia when he was younger, said he was looking forward to reacquainting himself with that part of the company.