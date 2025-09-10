 Jacinta Price Migrates out of Shadow Ministry — The Shovel
September 10, 2025

Jacinta Price Migrates out of Shadow Ministry

Liberal Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has expressed her condolences toward immigrant communities, after she was forcefully migrated out of the shadow ministry.

“I used to think migrants did nothing but steal people’s jobs, but I now understand that they are people who were fleeing a place they could no longer stay,” Price shared.

Since being ousted from the shadow cabinet, Price has applied for asylum status and is now seeking refuge with the National Party, after Pauline Hanson’s One Nation told her “Fuck off we’re full!”

However, Price said that the new demotion is not all bad news for her. As the former head of what would have been Australia’s own Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) if the Liberals won the election, Price is thrilled that her sacking shows her commitment to cutting down on government waste. 

The senator has said she will use her newfound spare time to think of new ways to continue being a ticking time bomb for the Coalition, until she inevitably is forced to leave and make her own MAGA-themed minor party.

