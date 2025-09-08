Jacinta Price Doubles Down on Insulting Indian Migrants, Says ScoMo Cooks a Better Curry — The Shovel

In the face of backlash to recent comments, Liberal time-bomb Jacinta Price has doubled down on her insults to Indian migrants by saying Scott Morrison cooks a better curry.

Despite her party and constituents calling for the Northern Territory senator to apologise for saying “large numbers” of Indian migrants were all Labor voters, in her supreme wisdom, Price decided the best way to win this demographic over was further alienation.

“Of all the times I’ve eaten butter chicken in my life, without a doubt the best ones came from the kitchen of that spice wizard from the Shire, Scott Morrison,” Price said on a Sky News appearance.

“Not only that, but ScoMo undoubtedly did more for world peace than that Gandhi chap. I bet Gandhi didn’t even think about bragging about not shooting women, amateur!”

Headline by Anthony Bell