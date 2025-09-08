 Erin Patterson Hounded by Podcast Producers for Her Availabilities in 2058 — The Shovel
September 8, 2025

Erin Patterson Hounded by Podcast Producers for Her Availabilities in 2058

Erin Patterson has begged prison guards to lock her in solitary confinement, after the triple-murderer mushroom chef was hounded by podcast producers over what dates she’s available in 2058.

Since the news Patterson copped a life sentence with 33 years of no parole on Monday morning, hundreds of journalists, podcasters, and content creators have swarmed the gates of Melbourne’s Dame Phyllis Frost Centre in the hopes of making a long-term booking.

“Hi Erin, just wondering if you saw the Google Calendar invite I sent you for a guest appearance on Wednesday, September 8, 2058? Let me know if 12:30 works, I can be flexible,” shouted one junior producer as Patterson’s police escort drove by.

While most guest-chasers resorted to making appointments through the prison’s visitor-time hours, some more cunning producers hatched elaborate plans to get themselves a personal in with Patterson by becoming inmates themselves.

Patterson stated that in the event of her release, any producers keen on an interview are more than welcome to come over to her place for lunch.

