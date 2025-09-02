“If They Don’t Like It Here They Can Leave” Say People Who Don’t Like It, but Are Curiously Still Here — The Shovel

Anti-immigration protesters holding placards explaining why they don’t like Australia say people who don’t like the country should just pack up and go.

“We’re sick of these people coming here and changing things,” one protester said, before listing 48 things he would like to see change.

The group’s demands include fewer immigrants, more jobs, different governments, new laws, different people, higher wages, better weather, lower taxes, fewer cyclists, faster internet, fewer protests (except theirs) and a totally different culture — but otherwise they’re very happy with Australia as it is thank you very much.

Another protester, Cheryl, said she genuinely loved the country, “Just not its people, its government, its policies, its cities, its suburbs, its culture, its restaurants, its TV shows, or its direction. Although I do quite like Yum Cha on a Sunday with the family”.

Organisers say they are planning a follow-up rally demanding that “Australia go back to the way it used to be,” though they were unable to clarify which precise decade of Australia’s immigration-based history they were referring to.