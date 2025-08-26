The government’s productivity roundtable has shared that one of its key objectives for the three-day summit was to identify the precise reason for a record low in national productivity that occurred when Senator David Pocock went shirtless online.

Leading experts told the Economic Reform Roundtable that on late August 9, they observed a substantial drop in efficiency across Australia, where everyone in the country was rendered entirely useless for hours on end, capable of nothing but drooling over their phones.

Coincidentally, the only person in the country who wasn’t suddenly immobilised was ACT Senator David Pocock, who minutes before had shared a slew of what can only be described as “thirst traps” to his social media.

“Our data shows that workers stopped being productive the second they opened up their phones, like so, and saw Senator Pocock’s latest… Instagram… oh my God,” one economist tried to explain, before going slack-jawed.

The current theory held by respected experts is that the average human brain is incapable of observing the perfectly sculpted body of a 37-year-old Greek God without being overwhelmed by awe, lust, or jealousy.

“Once combined with the additional ‘And-He’s-A-Politician???’ factor, seeing David Pocock’s rock-hard deltoids is enough to send any reasonable person into a full cognitive shutdown,” a doctor warned.

Since the discovery of this health danger and productivity, Parliament has placed a censure on Pocock’s body entering the Upper House.