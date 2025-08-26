Erin Patterson Sentenced to 20 Years of Listening to Podcasts About Herself — The Shovel

Convicted news-sensation and failed chef Erin Patterson has been handed down a punishment, with a judge sentencing her to 20 years of listening to podcasts inspired by her crimes.

The sentencing was met with rampant fervour from the hosts of The Mushroom Cook, The Mushroom Trial, The Trial of Erin Patterson, The Case of: Erin Patterson, Mushroom Murders, Mushroom Case Daily, and Erin Patterson: True Story, who all released a new 50-minute episode to explain the news that could be described in 12 seconds.

“Your behaviour shows the highest of contempt for all that our society holds sacred, and for it you are morally reprehensible,” the judge told the two dozen podcasters inside Erin’s courtroom.

“As for Erin, between sentencing her to life or to listen to podcasts about her crimes, I simply chose the longer option.”

Upon hearing the sentence given to her, Patterson broke down and began pleading with the judge: “Please, just give me the death penalty. I’ll eat my own Beef Wellington, anything but this!”