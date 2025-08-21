 Netanyahu Warns Trump That Australia Is Just Decades Away From Producing Nuclear Submarines — The Shovel
August 21, 2025

Netanyahu Warns Trump That Australia Is Just Decades Away From Producing Nuclear Submarines

Self-described “strong” leader Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned Donald Trump that one of their mutual foreign threats, Australia, is secretly producing nuclear weaponry and needs to be “dealt with” ASAP.

In a leaked conversation between the US and Israeli leaders, Netanyahu told the President that the radical socialist dictator of Australia was merely decades away from procuring nuclear submarines, all thanks to a deal made with one of Trump’s oldest adversaries. 

“Anthony ‘Hamas’ Albanese is working with seedy foreign powers to gain these submarines, in a deal that anyone can tell should not be going ahead,” he cautioned.

“Only a weak leader would ever have a secret nuclear program. The United States needs to step in and ensure that this deal is ended immediately.”

In response to concerns from the media, the White House assured journalists that due to the long-term nature of the threat, no immediate action would be taken by the President, saying:

“The nuclear submarines are not expected to arrive until 2040; therefore, it will be an issue for President Trump to address during his seventh term.”

