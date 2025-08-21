Jim Chalmers Unveils Productivity Roundtable Recommendations in 350-Slide PowerPoint Deck — The Shovel

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has released the findings of the Productivity Roundtable in a tightly edited six-hour PowerPoint presentation.

Apologising for putting too much text on each slide, but proceeding to read out every single word on each slide anyway, Chalmers was up to slide 43 at the time of publication.

“In principle, the most preponderant cause of our nation’s financial restiveness ferments itself in the cumbersome means working taxpayers hold phonetic discourse using convoluted verbiage,” Chalmers told the table.

Participants said the first two hours of the meeting were spent going around the room, so everyone could introduce themselves and say a little bit about what productivity meant to them.

The Treasurer said the key takeaway from the three-day Productivity Roundtable was that a separate subcommittee should be set up to investigate Productivity issues further. It also recommended a task force to review the establishment of future task forces.