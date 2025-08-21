Albanese “Weak”, Says Man Dropping Bombs on Children in Tents — The Shovel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken time out of his busy schedule overseeing military attacks on starving children, to label his Australian counterpart ‘weak’.

Pausing briefly during a weekly meeting to discuss ways to restrict the delivery of food to innocent families, Netanyahu complained to his aides that Western leaders lacked moral courage.

“These guys are absolute pussies,” Netanyahu is said to have told aides.

“Show some strength for goodness’ sake. Fight like a man and bomb a refugee camp of displaced families. Or shoot at starving, unarmed civilians while they desperately seek food. That’s what real strength is.

“Nothing says ‘moral fortitude’ like overseeing the bombing of a UN food truck. These guys have probably never even bulldozed a hospital before.”