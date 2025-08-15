David Stratton Gives His Obituary Three out of Five Stars — The Shovel

After tragically passing away on August 14, late Australian film critic David Stratton has communed from beyond the mortal realm to review his obituary.

“Although the plot was, at least to me, well-covered ground, I was surprised to find the director managed to sprinkle in details about my life that not even I knew,” Stratton spoke from the afterlife.

Of course, it wouldn’t have been a Stratton review without some of his famous scathing feedback: “I thought the ending came far too soon. It felt like there was more to be explored with the concept, yet they copped out with the cliche of having the main character pass away.”

“However, the undeniable drawing card was the protagonist. Warm, witty, and expertly portrayed by me throughout my 85 years of living, it’s no wonder they chose him for the film’s centrepiece.”

In total, Stratton gave his obituary a respectable three stars out of five, while his costar Margaret Pomeranz classically gave it a much more positive four-and-a-half stars.