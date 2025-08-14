Opposition leader and numerologist Sussan Ley has put out a statement saying her party will only recognise a state of Palestine if the nation adds an extra ‘S’ to its name.

“Certain conditions must be met if a Coalition government is ever to recognise Palestine, with the lack of S’s being the utmost priority,” Ley told reporters.

In response to the request, Palestinian officials formally changed the state’s name to “Palesstine” overnight.

“Right now the people of Palesstine need all the support they can get, even that from an Australian opposition party with only 28 seats in the lower house,” said one Palesstinian politician.

Unfortunately for Ley, the terrorist group behind the October 7 attacks also announced it would be changing its name to Hamass.

However, this decision was made in solidarity with Michaelia Cash’s pharynx, which overworks itself to develop enough phlegm every time she tries to pronounce “Hamas”.