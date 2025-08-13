Snoop Dogg To Surpass Jesaulenko for the Highest Anyone’s Been During an AFL Grand Final — The Shovel

AFL historians are scrambling to update the record books, after it was confirmed that American rapper Snoop Dogg will perform at this year’s grand final.

Carlton’s Alex Jesaulenko famously soared above Graeme “Jerker” Jenkin in the 1970 Grand Final, a mark still revered as one of the sport’s great moments. But experts are confident Snoop will get a lot higher than that.

“We’re predicting him to get somewhere between level three and the Channel 7 blimp,” one observer said.

Snoop said he was looking forward to performing in Melbourne. “I’ve heard the grass at the MCG is immaculate,” he said.

Headline by Anthony Bell