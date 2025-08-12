At the specific request of the President, the United States’ National Guard has arrested a convicted felon running rampant in Washington, DC.

As a crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital, Donald Trump deployed the National Guard into Washington to clean up the streets by arresting anyone with a criminal history. Shortly after the order, one arrest was made on a 79-year-old man living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“This suspect has been leading a gang for some time now and has shown a flagrant disregard for the law, with 34 convictions to his name already,” stated a frontline officer.

“We’ve had reports this individual was involved in bribery, insider trading, intimidation, and that he was a close friend to Jeffrey Epstein for over a decade. Real sicko stuff.”

Since the individual was taken into custody, Washington’s citizens have expressed relief in knowing they can once again walk the streets without fear of being threatened by the notorious red gang leader.

“This guy led an army and tried to overthrow the government a few years back, so I’m glad the President finally stepped in, thanks Trump!” shared a relieved Washingtonian.