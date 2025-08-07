Russia-US Relationship Back on Track After Putin Gifts Trump Invisible Stealth Jet — The Shovel

After a rocky few months, the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has returned to normal, following the Russian President’s gift to Trump of an invisible stealth jet.

Arriving unexpectedly on the White House lawn overnight, the US President was amazed to see his comrade with benefits was trying to make amends for past transgressions.

“This is the most beautiful plane I’ve ever been gifted since the one I got three months ago,” Trump told the press.

A statement from the White House hinted that the President was such a big fan of the new jet, and all the very real details that Putin had included on it.

“As you can see, it has my name written along the side, and the entire colour scheme is a very classy gold,” bragged Trump, as he posed alongside the jet.

From far and wide, Trump’s supporters came and applauded him on the extraordinary vehicle, exclaiming: “How beautiful is our emperor’s new plane!”

And nobody who wanted to keep their job ever told him otherwise.