 5-Year-Old Palestinian Agrees To Stop Starving After Being Told “It’s Complicated” — The Shovel
August 7, 2025

5-Year-Old Palestinian Agrees To Stop Starving After Being Told “It’s Complicated”

A Palestinian child has miraculously recovered from his critical starvation after being made aware of the “complicated” nature of his circumstances. 

Five-year-old Amir Al-Ghaliz was coming up on his seventh consecutive day without eating, and was curious why he hadn’t been delivered any food aid, despite the fact he heard that everyone was really worried about him. 

“Look, I’d been feeling a bit peckish for a while now. But then I was told by someone from Fox News that if the US were going to feed me, it would cause a whole thing, which is totally understandable,” Amir said.

“Thankfully, I’ve been sent enough ‘Thoughts and Prayers’, that when you add them all up it’s almost as good as actual food.”

