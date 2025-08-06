Pauline Hanson has criticised a campaign to stop the bleaching of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, saying it is time to accept that the experimentation with colour hasn’t worked.

“Australians are sick and tired of all these different colours taking over our reef. Well enough’s enough. This is Australia. This is our culture. And if you want to be part of our reef, then you need to adopt our colour, which is white,” Hanson said.

The One Nation leader said she wasn’t surprised the reef was now split into white and coloured areas. “The coloured coral simply refuses to integrate”.

Upon discovering that the coral bleaching was a result of the ecosystem being under stress, Hanson was quick to diagnose the cause. “The reef is being swamped by migrating fish, of course it’s stressed!”

To ensure the Great Barrier Reef stays as white as possible, the One Nation senator has asked marine biologists to introduce VB, Married at First Sight, and Shannon Noll into the reef’s ecosystem.