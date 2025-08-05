Half a billion new jobs were created in the US in July, according to figures released since Donald Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner Erika McEntarfer.

The unemployment rate plummeted from 4.1% to -200%, the biggest fall since records began. It is believed to be the first time firing someone has increased employment numbers.

Trump says the positive economic news is vindication of his decision to sack the stats chief, noting that everyone who wants a job now has one, or in many cases two. “There are more jobs in America now than there are in China,” he said.

Georgia man Brett Camelina, who has been looking for work since he was laid off from his job last year, said he was thrilled to hear the official unemployment rate had fallen below zero. “I’ll be able to put food on the table now and maybe even save up for a holiday,” he said.

Other metrics for the US economy were also impressive. GDP growth was recorded at a healthy 47% – coincidentally mirroring Trump’s Presidential number – while inflation dropped to zero. Worldwide, only North Korea had better economic data for the month of July.