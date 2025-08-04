Government Alters Position on Gaza From “Gravely Concerned” To “Fuck, I Think We May Have Misjudged This” — The Shovel

Following protests in Sydney and Melbourne at the weekend, the Albanese Government has released new language on the Gaza conflict, upgrading its official stance from “Gravely Concerned About The Unfortunate Situation in Gaza” to “Shit, I Think We Might Have Underestimated The Community Sentiment On This One Just A Tad”.

To date, the Government has failed to take a strong position on the Gaza genocide, preferring to use terms such as ‘deeply concerned’, ‘alarming trends’ and ‘strongly urge’, so as not to offend anyone.

But with hundreds of thousands of people marching across the Sydney Harbour Bridge and in the Melbourne CBD, sources say the Government are quickly realising they have misjudged the electorate’s mood.

“The Government thought that this was just some left-wing hippie niche issue on university campuses. But what they are quickly learning is that, surprisingly, quite a lot of Australians seem to be anti-genocide,” the source said.

Another insider agreed that the Government had been blindsided. “No one expected this. Who knew so many people were against the idea of the Australian Government tacitly supporting the forced starvation and deportation of a marginalised population?”