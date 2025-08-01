Nation's Teens Unsure How They Will Measure Self Worth Once Social Media Banned — The Shovel

Sydney student Lily Marsden has been left without any way of determining her value to society, after the Government confirmed it would be banning social media for people under sixteen.

Without receiving the instant feedback from posts on TikTok and Instagram, millions of teens like Lily will have absolutely no way of telling whether they are living a fulfilling life or not.

“It’s now totally impossible for me to know whether I’m better than Naomi Benson. Or Katie Wilson for that matter,” Marsden reported. “I literally don’t know whether to feel good about myself or not”.

She said the ban cause teens to spiral into uncertainty. “Like the other day I posted this selfie that was super hot and my self worth was something like 180, compared with Katie Wilson’s, which I think was less than 100. Actually, I know it was less than 100. It was 89.

“But the point is, when Instagram is banned, I’ll have no way of knowing whether I’m having a good day or not”.

The change may have wider implications, Marsden said, with teens uncertain which influencers to look up to. “And how do I know if my lunch is acceptable to other people? This is a nightmare scenario”.