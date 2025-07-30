Trump Offers To Feed Starving Palestinians — The Shovel

Fast food connoisseur Donald Trump has offered to end the plight of starving Palestinians by catering to them with some of his home-cooking.

While other leaders around the world are on the brink of nearly almost maybe pulling up Netanyahu for denying he’s starving the Palestinians, the US President has loudly said that he’s not Lovin’ it.

In response to the hunger crisis, Trump has invited the remaining Palestinians to join him at the White House for a banquet of Big Macs and McNuggets.

“I thought what I needed was an end to the destruction of my home, but Mr Trump knows what I actually needed was a medium McChicken meal and a Sprite,” thanked a four-year-old Palestinian orphan.

However, not all recipients of the presidential McFeast were as grateful:

“If I had to choose between genocide and eating a Filet-O-Fish, I’d tell you send me back to the Gaza Strip.”