A man whose life (or at least his Mar-a Lago club) was ruined (or at least moderately inconvenienced) by human trafficking has spoken out, saying the fact that young women were stolen by a paedophile from his organisation was devastating. For him.

Reality TV star and part-time president Donald Trump claimed young women were lured from his Mar-a-Lago resort by Jeffry Epstein to a private island where they were sexually abused. “When I heard that these women had been taken, I was mortified. Do you know how hard it is to find good people?” he said.

“There’s so much talk about Epstein’s victims, but everyone forgets about me – I was two staff members down for a week thanks to what he did. It is such a pity he was never held accountable for his terrible crimes. Poaching staff is horrific”.

Asked whether he had considered the impact on the young women, Trump said he had given it a lot of thought. “The fact that they left me understaffed in the Mar-a-Lago spa, at a time when it is difficult to find replacements at short notice, is something that will stay with them for life. That’s a heavy burden to carry”.