Government Bans Kids From YouTube To Save Them From Clive Palmer Ads — The Shovel

The Australian Government has decided that as part of its under-16 social media ban it will restrict children from using YouTube to shield them from ads featuring Clive Palmer.

Though the landmark policy has been controversial, once the government explained the logic behind this choice, parents were envious of their kids.

“Frankly, 16-years-old is too young for the cutoff. I don’t think people should be seeing Palmer United Party ads until they’re at least an octogenarian,” shared a concerned parent.

“I’ve been meaning to find some way to protect myself from those ads for ages, and an outright social media ban that’s never been achieved anywhere in the world is way cheaper than paying for YouTube Premium.”

YouTube had sought to make itself exempt from the ban; however the government said the final straw was when they remembered that the platform is also where Pauline Hanson posts her cartoon series.