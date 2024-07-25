 'Genocide Concern Rating Scale' Launched — The Shovel
July 25, 2025

‘Genocide Concern Rating Scale’ Launched

A new rating scale, launched this week, will allow Western governments to more clearly express which meaningless platitude they are using about the situation in Gaza today.

Advocates say the new system will help reduce confusion about exactly what empty statement is being expressed, while Governments continue to do nothing. “I had a situation last week where I thought my government was Profoundly Troubled by the slaughter of civilians in Gaza, but it turns out they were only Deeply Dismayed. This new system will make things a lot clearer and avoid any confusion,” Australian Jess Koh said.

American Thomas Dalian said it was important to know just how disappointed his Government was in the missile attacks they are funding. “When the US helps fund the destruction of a village, it helps to know if they are Gravely Concerned or just Severely Displeased about the impact of that destruction. This is a great tool”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Bloated Windbag That Makes Irritating Noise Spotted in Scotland

Imported American Beefsteak Completely Shitfaced After One Splash of Full Strength Aussie Beer

‘Genocide Concern Rating Scale’ Launched

Australia Agrees To Take American Beef if America Agrees To Take Scott Morrison

Team Trump Ponders Which Celebrity To Kill Next To Distract Public From Epstein Files