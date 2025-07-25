 Imported American Beefsteak Completely Shitfaced After One Splash of Full Strength Aussie Beer — The Shovel
July 25, 2025

Imported American Beefsteak Completely Shitfaced After One Splash of Full Strength Aussie Beer

The reintroduction of imported US beef to Australia has already led to unintended consequences, with one piece of American steak reportedly falling to pieces after a man splashed some Vic Bitter on it.

Sydney man Jim Taylor said he had bought the piece of American beef out of curiosity, but vowed never to make the same mistake again.

“I was cooking the steak as I usually would, splashed a little bit of VB over the top as always, and before I know it the steak is curled up in a ball on the corner of the BBQ calling for a taxi,” Taylor explained.

“It was totally wasted. And when I went to throw it in the bin, it started loudly declaring its First Amendment Rights and singing the national anthem. It was horrific”.

Some Australians say they are concerned they will not be able to tell whether the steak they are buying is American, but food scientist Felicity Taylor says it will not be an issue. “Don’t worry, it’ll tell you that it’s American”.

___

Headline by Anthony Bell

