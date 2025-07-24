The Australian government has lifted its biosecurity restrictions against US beef, on the condition that the US agree to accept Australian Beef Wellington into the country.

To sell the Trump administration on the deal, Australia has sent Erin Patterson to the US as chief trade negotiator, in the hopes she secures a killer bargain.

“I know people have their concerns, but I promise there is nothing wrong with this meal. It is 100% safe to eat US beef,” Patterson said.

Donald Trump himself will attend a casual lunch with Patterson, where the President will have his first meal in months that isn’t from McDonald’s.

Food health and safety officials report that allowing US beef into Australia could result in the return of Mad Cow Disease, with one case already identified in a patient at the Oval Office.