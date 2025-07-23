Paramount Announce Barron Trump As New Late Show Host, “For Purely Financial Reasons” — The Shovel

After the network was accused of having political motivations for axing Stephen Colbert, CBS and Paramount put an end to suspicions by announcing Barron Trump as the new host of The Late Show.

“This decision has been made for purely financial reasons, as the US government will literally stop us from making money if we choose otherwise,” said a CBS spokesperson.

“And in our defence, it’s hardly worse than what Tonight did to Conan.”

Reports say the choice in host came down to Matt Gaetz, Kid Rock, and Rob Schneider, before casting directors realised that ultimately Barron was the best Trump for the job.

The network assured that even though the host may be different, viewers will still be able to enjoy all the sharp commentary about how great the Trump administration is that fans expect from The Late Show.

In addition to The Late Show, Barron Trump has also been cast in other new CBS programs, including The Price Is Not Inflating, and The Bold And The Big Beautiful Bill.