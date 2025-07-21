 Inner-City Leftie in Panic After Finding Herself Siding With Murdoch — The Shovel
July 21, 2025

Inner-City Leftie in Panic After Finding Herself Siding With Murdoch

A woman from the inner city has fallen into a state of shock after she found herself siding with billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

“Whenever the topic of ‘Which billionaire would you eat?’ came up, I always said Rupert Murdoch, with Lachlan on the side,” Kristen said.

Upon discovering that Donald Trump would be suing her arch-nemesis for defamation, the part-time dog walker began to have an identity crisis, even bigger than the one she had when she sided with a man over Blake Lively.

“With Trump acting like this, if there’s anyone I need to support in these times, it’s the press … the Murdoch-owned press,” she said, before proceeding to hyperventilate in the fetal position.

