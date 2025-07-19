Astronomer CEO's Judgement Called Into Question After Voluntarily Attending Coldplay Concert — The Shovel

The CEO of Astronomer has come under scrutiny for his behaviour recently, when he was spotted in public at a Coldplay concert enjoying himself.

In footage that has gone viral online, during a recent Coldplay concert, the CEO is caught hiding from the Jumbotron cameras, in shame over being seen singing along to the lyrics of “Yellow” with his mistress.

“Frankly, this sort of behaviour is appalling, not just from the head of a company, but for anyone,” condemned Chris Martin.

“I mean, what was he thinking? If you’re going to go on a date to a show with someone who isn’t your wife, take her to Sabrina Carpenter’s concert like a real man.”

In response to the outrage, the CEO has agreed to undertake several more one one-on-one sessions with the chief of his HR department.

___

Headline by Sneezeblesser