Rise in Unemployment Rate Entirely Due to the Project Ending — The Shovel

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the jump in the unemployment rate from 4.1% to 4.3% this month is because 33,000 semi-regular hosts on Channel 10’s The Project are now without work.

“To boost employment, all former Project panelists will host their own ABC weeknight topical news comedic quiz panel show,” Chalmers said. “Apparently we can literally do millions of those things.”

According to shocking new data from the Bureau of Statistics, The Project was televised as many as six times a week, and received over a million complaints a night, mostly just from Andrew Bolt.

In response to the news, former Project host Waleed Aly shared that he was both disappointed, and completely unfazed. “As a bipartisan, this is neither something to be happy or sad about, even though this issue impacts and is about me directly,” Aly said.

The unemployment rate is also said to have been boosted by the number of panelists from QandA who are also now looking for work, but we’ll take that as a comment.

Headline by Anthony Bell.