 Rise in Unemployment Rate Entirely Due to the Project Ending — The Shovel
July 18, 2025

Rise in Unemployment Rate Entirely Due to the Project Ending

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the jump in the unemployment rate from 4.1% to 4.3% this month is because 33,000 semi-regular hosts on Channel 10’s The Project are now without work.

“To boost employment, all former Project panelists will host their own ABC weeknight topical news comedic quiz panel show,” Chalmers said. “Apparently we can literally do millions of those things.”

According to shocking new data from the Bureau of Statistics, The Project was televised as many as six times a week, and received over a million complaints a night, mostly just from Andrew Bolt.

In response to the news, former Project host Waleed Aly shared that he was both disappointed, and completely unfazed. “As a bipartisan, this is neither something to be happy or sad about, even though this issue impacts and is about me directly,” Aly said.

The unemployment rate is also said to have been boosted by the number of panelists from QandA who are also now looking for work, but we’ll take that as a comment.

 

Headline by Anthony Bell.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Rise in Unemployment Rate Entirely Due to the Project Ending

RBA Reassures Australians They’ll Lower Interest Rates as Soon as Economy Collapses

New US Stealth Bombers Painted in Epstein’s List, Making Them Disappear

MAGA Bro Who Based Entire Personality on Releasing Epstein Files Found With Brain Leaking Out of Ear

Netanyahu Warns Trump That Iran Is Days Away From Releasing the Epstein Files