The US Air Force announced it would be painting its existing line of fighter jets and stealth bombers in a paint made from the Epstein List, which makes them impossible to see.

“This huge military effort has taken countless people’s involvement to put together. Of course, we’d never reveal who those people are. Actually, I mean, there are no people. Yeah, no people,” said one Air Force General.

Since being entirely covered in the paint made from the Epstein List, the stealth bombers are now 99% invisible, meaning that much like Epstein’s own planes, only the most powerful 1% will have access to them.

Donald Trump heralded the upgrade as a massive success, and encouraged all his supporters to just focus on the cool military jets and forget about this whole Epstein thing.

Scientists hope that the Epstein Invisibility technology will be applied to other things we’d rather not see like Love Island, messages from myGov, and all of Sky News.

Headline by Anthony Bell