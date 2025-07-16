Netanyahu Warns Trump That Iran Is Days Away From Releasing the Epstein Files — The Shovel

The United States has again been called to action in the Middle East after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned Donald Trump that Iran was mere days away from releasing the Epstein Files.

“Intelligence says Iran has reached 60 per cent enrichment of the clients on Epstein’s list, and there’s no telling what sort of destruction will be caused when they reach 90 per cent,” Netanyahu told Trump while tapping his nose.

Trump responded to the tip-off by immediately pressing the big red button on his desk, which brought him a calming Diet Coke. He then told Pete Hegseth to notify his Signal group chat that they’d be nuking Iran.

“Obviously the Epstein files don’t exist, but Iran still can’t be the ones to release them,” read a statement from the White House.

Following the successful US air strikes, Netanyahu has also discovered that Mossad agents found copies of the Epstein client list in Gaza, Hezbollah, and Syria.