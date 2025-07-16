 Netanyahu Warns Trump That Iran Is Days Away From Releasing the Epstein Files — The Shovel
July 16, 2025

Netanyahu Warns Trump That Iran Is Days Away From Releasing the Epstein Files

Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis/Wikimedia Commons

The United States has again been called to action in the Middle East after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned Donald Trump that Iran was mere days away from releasing the Epstein Files.

“Intelligence says Iran has reached 60 per cent enrichment of the clients on Epstein’s list, and there’s no telling what sort of destruction will be caused when they reach 90 per cent,” Netanyahu told Trump while tapping his nose.

Trump responded to the tip-off by immediately pressing the big red button on his desk, which brought him a calming Diet Coke. He then told Pete Hegseth to notify his Signal group chat that they’d be nuking Iran.

“Obviously the Epstein files don’t exist, but Iran still can’t be the ones to release them,” read a statement from the White House.

Following the successful US air strikes, Netanyahu has also discovered that Mossad agents found copies of the Epstein client list in Gaza, Hezbollah, and Syria.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

New US Stealth Bombers Painted in Epstein’s List, Making Them Impossible To See

MAGA Bro Who Based Entire Personality on Releasing Epstein Files Found With Brain Leaking Out of Ear

Netanyahu Warns Trump That Iran Is Days Away From Releasing the Epstein Files

Australia-China Relations at All Time High After Albo Introduces Xi to Chiko Roll, “The Spring Roll of the South”

Renaissance Fair Attendee Lives Middle Ages Experience of Waiting 3 Hours at Food Truck