 MAGA Bro Who Based Entire Personality on Releasing Epstein Files Found With Brain Leaking Out of Ear — The Shovel
July 16, 2025

The health and well-being of a MAGA bro has been called into question, after he was hospitalised by injuries sustained from trying to make sense of the Epstein files mess and the worldview he’d locked himself into.

“Ever since 2019 when Epstein ‘killed himself’, I’ve always said the government needs to release the full client list,” said Dean, a 37-year-old blue tick X user.

“Then when Trump said there was no client list, but Elon said there was and Trump was on it, everything got too much and my brain started to ouchie.”

Over the weekend Dean was rushed to the hospital when his mother (who takes care of him) noticed something leaking from his ear. Doctors later confirmed this was part of his brain, which had turned to sludge after being overworked by mental gymnastics.

Rather than fixing the issue, the MAGA bro opted to go without the missing grey matter after learning that said part of the brain was identified as being on the left.

“I miss when these conspiracies only had one level of deep state for Trump to fight against,” he said upon being discharged.

Doctors predict that after losing 48 per cent of his parietal lobe, the MAGA voter will live a completely unchanged life.

