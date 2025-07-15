New Washing Machine Can Be Controlled via WiFi, Or You Know, Just Pushing the Fucking Button — The Shovel

A fancy new washing machine released this week can be conveniently operated via an app which you need to download to your phone, and then open every time you want to put on a load of washing.

An advertisement for the ‘smart’ device said operating the washing machine via your phone could not be easier.

“Just pop in your washing, put in the detergent, download the app, open the app, realise the app needs to be updated, update the app, open the app again, choose your cycle, and then press ‘Start’

“Or, alternatively, just push ‘Start’ on the washing machine”.

A spokesperson for the company said the wi-fi enabled technology meant you could operate your washing machine from anywhere in the world. “We are yet to find a single reason why you’d want to do that, but it sounds impressive doesn’t it,” the spokesperson said.

“Sure, you could just start the washing machine immediately after you’ve loaded in the clothes. But it’s a lot more fun to load in the clothes, walk out of the laundry, and then start the wash once you’re on holidays in Thailand”.