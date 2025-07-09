Renaissance Fair Attendee Lives Middle Ages Experience of Waiting 3 Hours at Food Truck — The Shovel

An attendee at a local Renaissance fair has achieved their lifelong dream of experiencing what it was like to be a Middle Ages peasant waiting for a food truck.

“There’s something so medieval about being surrounded by hundreds of other like-minded individuals wearing outfits from Temu and waiting three hours for a cold chicken sandwich,” said the part-time accountant and half-elf.

Hosted at a showground that operates as a greyhound racing track most other weeks, the historically themed fair opens once a year, giving everyone enough time to forget how much of their day is spent waiting in lines on food that costs less at Disneyland.

“I hear there’s a recreation of the Battle of Hastings happening soon! And traditional music being played on era-appropriate instruments in the arvo!” said the excited attendee, holding a ticket with the number 726.

“Of course I won’t get to see any of that, because my girlfriend just decided she wants a HSP.”