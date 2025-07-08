 Mickey Mouse Forcibly Deported in Latest Disney on ICE Show — The Shovel
July 8, 2025

Mickey Mouse Forcibly Deported in Latest Disney on ICE Show

Children and parents watched the latest Disney on ICE show in horror, as Mickey Mouse was violently apprehended by agents from Homeland Security.

While on the rink skating along to the finale of Frozen, the beloved mascot was suddenly body slammed by four ICE officers who accused Mr. Mouse of illegally jumping the border in 1997.

“Don’t you know who I fucking am? My lawyers are going to make your life hell you piece of shit! Your ass is fired!” Mickey screamed while being detained.

A spokesperson from Homeland Security confirmed that Mickey has been deported to a facility in El Salvador, where he will “rot where he belongs with the other rodents.”

As the scene unfolded, fellow Disney stars Donald Duck and Pumba kept out of sight to avoid being racially profiled.

___

Headline by Anthony Bell / Image by Chris Murray

