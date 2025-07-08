 Hacker Finally Makes Contact With Qantas After Being on Hold for 72 Hours — The Shovel
Hacker Finally Makes Contact With Qantas After Being on Hold for 72 Hours

A cyber criminal has entered into ransom negotiations with Qantas, following a 72-hour stint on hold.

During the wait, Qantas assured the hacker that their extortion racket was important to them, and a staffer would be able to negotiate with them over customer data shortly.

“Halfway through I honestly wished I’d just gone with Jetstar, or even Rex,” the hacker said. “At least they’d have done in-hack snacks.”

The hacker waited for hours, had their call cancelled, rebooked, tried looking at other carriers, and finally managed to find a service before they gave up on their planned holiday entirely.

Reports indicate that the hacker demanded a ransom of $10 million, which the airline agreed to pay. However, after Qantas applied processing fees the sum came down to just $1 million, plus 100 Frequent Flyers.

