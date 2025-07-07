Remorseful Erin Patterson Offers To Cook Judge Lunch — The Shovel

In a desperate, last-minute attempt to have the result overturned, a remorseful Erin Patterson has offered to cook a delicious meal for the judge and jury in her murder trial.

Patterson, who was found guilty on all four charges against her, said she knew a great little beef wellington recipe. “Consider it my way of saying thanks for your time,” Patterson told the court. “If you’ve learnt anything from the past ten weeks of legal proceedings, it’s that I make a killer beef wellington.”

Patterson said she wouldn’t be eating herself. “I’ve actually already eaten. But you guys should definitely tuck in,” she said.

Curiously, those present declined the offer.

