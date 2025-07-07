Clive Palmer Buys ‘America Party’ Name for Next Australia Election

Political mastermind Clive Palmer has secured the rights to the name “America Party” for his usage in the next Australian election.

Palmer, the mining magnate often accused of being the real person in charge of Australian politics, revealed his new cunning plan to appeal to the needs of everyday voters.

“The America Party understands Australians and will help them with common-sense policies like cheaper gas per gallon, no tax on tips, and keeping Mexicans from jumping the border,” Palmer said.

However, the billionaire’s other motivation for starting the party is no secret, with Palmer vowing he will “put a candidate against every MP that voted for the Big Beautiful Bill” in Australia’s 2026 midterms.

The America Party (Clive’s Version) is already causing a stir in Parliament, with analysts projecting Palmer could win 10 times the number of seats he won in the previous election.