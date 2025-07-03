Qantas Introduces New ‘Keep Your Personal Data Private’ Fee

A brand new service from Qantas has frequent flyers excited, after the airline announced it would introduce a new ‘Keep Your Personal Data Private’ feature, for only a moderate additional cost.

After a data breach put the details of 6 million Qantas customers at risk, the national carrier declared that anyone booking a flight could now opt to not have their data stolen by hackers, for an extra $99.95 (per passenger).

“Qantas takes the security of our Chairman’s Lounge extremely seriously,” said Qantas.

“Which is precisely why there’s never been a breach of their data. The rest of you plebs can cough up if you’re so scared of being doxxed.”

To promote the service and highlight the importance of data security, Qantas launched a new slew of targeted ads at customers, including “I Still Call 30 Ricketts Lane Home”, and “Qantas; The Spirit Of Protection Rackets”.

“I’m sure my details will be fine without paying the extra service,” said one unconvinced customer, named Madelaine. A parent of two, with B- blood type, whose childhood dog was named Spoons.

As an additional bonus for Frequent Flyers, every tenth time your private data gets sold on the Dark web Qantas will offer customers a discounted in-flight meal.

___

Headline by SneezeBlesser