 Australia Rejects Kanye's Visa Given Excess Of Local Bigots
July 3, 2025

Australia Rejects Kanye’s Visa Given Excess of Locally-Sourced Bigots

Image: Shutterstock/Ron Sachs - CNP

Musician and anti-semite Kanye “Ye” West has had his Australian visa application rejected, given Australia’s current excess of home-grown bigots.

West, who in May released a song that we can’t type a single letter of, was rejected on the unusual grounds of being too bigoted. A reason that, if applied to Australian citizens, would drastically slash the country’s population.

“Australia has zero tolerance for hate speech from foreigners,” said a spokesperson from the Home Affairs Minister. 

“If you want to be racist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic, or just generally bigoted, then you better have the decency to own an Australian passport. Or at least be a member of One Nation.”

Reports say West attempted to appeal the rejection by using a famous Australian as a character witness for his visa, however Rolf Harris was unavailable.

In response to the revelation of West’s visa blocking, news.com has given wall-to-wall reporting on all the times his wife Bianca Censori was publicly nude.

And naturally, Barnaby Joyce immediately began asking if West had any dogs he could put down. 

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Qantas Introduces New ‘Keep Your Personal Data Private’ Fee

Australia Rejects Kanye’s Visa Given Excess of Locally-Sourced Bigots

More Media Coverage About Gaza Protest Than Gaza Genocide

Trump Calls for Strikes on Australia After Hearing It Is Developing a Weather Bomb

NZ Ups Defence Spending to 5% of GDP With Purchase of Two New Hiluxes