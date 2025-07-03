Musician and anti-semite Kanye “Ye” West has had his Australian visa application rejected, given Australia’s current excess of home-grown bigots.

West, who in May released a song that we can’t type a single letter of, was rejected on the unusual grounds of being too bigoted. A reason that, if applied to Australian citizens, would drastically slash the country’s population.

“Australia has zero tolerance for hate speech from foreigners,” said a spokesperson from the Home Affairs Minister.

“If you want to be racist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic, or just generally bigoted, then you better have the decency to own an Australian passport. Or at least be a member of One Nation.”

Reports say West attempted to appeal the rejection by using a famous Australian as a character witness for his visa, however Rolf Harris was unavailable.

In response to the revelation of West’s visa blocking, news.com has given wall-to-wall reporting on all the times his wife Bianca Censori was publicly nude.

And naturally, Barnaby Joyce immediately began asking if West had any dogs he could put down.