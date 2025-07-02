Trump Calls For Strikes On Australia For Making A Weather Bomb

Bringer of peace Donald Trump has called for immediate military action against the rogue state of Australia, after learning it had been developing a weather bomb.

As Australia’s south-east coastline is hit with a torrential downpour of rain and wind from a bomb cyclone, residents may soon need to shield themselves from a downpour of bunker busters courtesy of Trump.

“AUSTRALIA CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO CONSTRUCT A WEATHER BOMB! THE UNITED STATES MUST INTERVENE FOR THE SAFETY OF THE WORLD!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The only other nation to support Trump’s threats against Australia was New Zealand, whose PM encouraged the strikes.

“Australia is only weeks away from developing a weather bomb. It has enriched storm clouds of 60%, which is rapidly approaching weapons-grade levels,” said the NZ PM.

“Preemptive strikes on Australia’s key weather-making facilities are necessary for New Zealand’s survival.”

Though ambassadors tried to explain that Australia wasn’t actually developing WMDs, Trump became even more war-hungry upon discovering that Australia had an official government body called the “BOM”.