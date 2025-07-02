 Media Coverage Of Gaza Protest More Than Genocide Coverage
July 2, 2025

More Media Coverage About Gaza Protest Than Gaza Genocide

Image: BBC

The editorial team at a major news outlet has celebrated in the office today, after successfully publishing their 15th consecutive story on musicians protesting about Gaza without mentioning that icky “genocide” thing.

“Here at Balanced News Daily we strive for bipartisan reporting on all the big issues, which is why we have a ratio of 56:1 on coverage about protesters to coverage about genocide,” said the editor.

Thanks to recent political statements from Kneecap and Bob Vylan at Glastonbury Festival, journalists met their outrage-bait KPI’s in record time.

“As journalists, we have a duty to keep those in power accountable for their actions, and we can’t see anyone in greater need of being taken down a peg than artists at Glastonbury,” explained a senior reporter.

Across the media landscape, outlets have called for action against Kneecap and Bob Vylan, with some demanding that the United Nations trial the musicians for crimes against humanity.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

More Media Coverage About Gaza Protest Than Gaza Genocide

Trump Calls for Strikes on Australia After Hearing It Is Developing a Weather Bomb

NZ Ups Defence Spending to 5% of GDP With Purchase of Two New Hiluxes

Albanese Demands US Tariff on Australia “Should Be Zero, Unless Trump Says No”

Glastonbury Attendee Prefers Studio Version of “Death to the IDF” Chant