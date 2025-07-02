Media Coverage Of Gaza Protest More Than Genocide Coverage

The editorial team at a major news outlet has celebrated in the office today, after successfully publishing their 15th consecutive story on musicians protesting about Gaza without mentioning that icky “genocide” thing.

“Here at Balanced News Daily we strive for bipartisan reporting on all the big issues, which is why we have a ratio of 56:1 on coverage about protesters to coverage about genocide,” said the editor.

Thanks to recent political statements from Kneecap and Bob Vylan at Glastonbury Festival, journalists met their outrage-bait KPI’s in record time.

“As journalists, we have a duty to keep those in power accountable for their actions, and we can’t see anyone in greater need of being taken down a peg than artists at Glastonbury,” explained a senior reporter.

Across the media landscape, outlets have called for action against Kneecap and Bob Vylan, with some demanding that the United Nations trial the musicians for crimes against humanity.