NZ Raises Defence Spending To 5% With Purchase Of Two Hilux

New Zealand has begun vastly increasing its military spending with the addition of two new Hiluxes to its national fleet.

The purchase of the two used vehicles from a Parramatta car yard brings New Zealand’s total military spending to 5% of its GDP, up from 1.3% last year.

“We’re proud to be the owners of a brand new 2005 Hilux SR Manual 4×2 Dual Cab, and a 2004 Toyota Hilux Auto 4×2,” said a NZDF spokesperson in an Instagram post.

“With just over 400,000 km on each odometer, these utes are going to be an asset to our nation’s safety in World War 3.”

The purchase doesn’t come cheap however, with the island nation only being able to finalise the purchase after a joint military trade with Australia, which will see NZ paying off the vehicles in instalments over the next 12 years.

Additionally, costs are expected to blow out as more spending is required to train elite personnel in driving manual.

The NZ’s military is now armed with a mighty force of three Hiluxes, six dirt bikes, a dozen Razor scooters, and all the prop swords leftover from the Hobbit.