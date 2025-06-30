Hardline deal broker Anthony Albanese has slammed the United States’ looming tariffs, demanding the controversial import tax on Australian products be set at zero, unless Trump doesn’t feel like it.

“As the leader of this nation it’s my duty to stand up for what’s best for Aussies, so long as it’s cool with Trump of course,” sternly warned the PM.

“I’ve said before that I don’t like these tariffs, and that is a position I am committed to feeling even when we’re paying them.”

The PM confirmed his stance was immovable, and that Australia would settle for nothing higher than a 0% rate of discomfort to the US President.

When asked to respond to Albanese’s tough negotiation tactics, White House officials assured that the US President was open to compromising the trade deal, provided there are no changes.

“President Trump is up to date with every detail of the trade relationship with Austria, and looks forward to speaking again with Mr Morrison,” read a White House statement.

“On a note completely unrelated to negotiating tariff exemptions, Trump Hotels are always looking for new locations.”