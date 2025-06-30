MPs Should Be Chosen on Merit, Not Quotas, Says Man Who Doesn't Know How To Post on Social Media — The Shovel

A New South Wales politician who has done some of the dumbest shit imaginable – including praising his own Facebook post using his own Facebook profile – says Liberal Party candidates should be chosen on the basis of merit, not gender.

Member for Hume Angus Taylor said he disagreed with those within the Liberal Party calling for quotas, saying talent and raw intellect was most important.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on our meritocracy. What we don’t want is a situation where unqualified, incompetent people are given an unfair advantage,” he posted on Facebook, before commenting “Yeah that’s a great point Angus” directly below.

“I’m a 30-year-old woman called Sally, and I think that quotas are a terrible idea” he posted below that, again using his own profile.

In an interview this morning, Taylor said quotas were not part of the Coalition ethos. “Except of course when appointing members of the National Party to shadow cabinet, or electing Senators to parliament, but that’s totally different for some reason”.