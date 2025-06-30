An attendee of the Glastonbury music festival has left with a sour taste in his mouth, after the rendition of his favourite song “Death to the IDF” left him creatively unimpressed.

On Saturday afternoon, the performing act Bob Vylan led the crowd in a chanted acapella version of the well-known verse. This artistic choice has since caused a stir however, as it caught off-guard the fans who are used to the studio recorded-version.

“It’s not that I’m against audience involvement, I just don’t think it compares to the symphony accompaniment in the album,” said one disturbed fan.

Organisers at Glastonbury apologised for the track’s lack of instrumental backing, and assured fans that all future political statements would be performed with a live-band.

Other attendees noted that the sound of thousands of people calling for the downfall of the Israel Defense Forces would sound far better on vinyl.

“Just as long as Bob Vylan never goes electric. Then there will really be something to complain about,” they agreed.